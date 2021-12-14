ARCHDALE – A pair of young entrepreneurs are breathing new life into a well-known hair salon in Archdale.
Creekside Hair Studio represents a childhood dream-come-true for stylist Madison Stilley, who became board certified in June 2020. Possessing similar skills and goals, she teamed up with her friend Kaitlyn Allison to open their doors Nov. 2.
A Trinity resident for several years, Allison drove past the location on US 311 daily. When she discovered the salon was for sale on social media, she was thrilled.
Both stylists wanted to measure up to the salon’s 40-year reputation of keeping clients well-groomed, while upgrading the interior, along with the services provided. The components of style have changed from curlers, hairspray and perms to highlights, silkening gloss and curling irons. Patrons who stop by for a 2021 cut-and-style are more likely to request techniques such as straightening or beach waves.
Stilley and Allison chose the name ‘Creekside Hair Studio’ to retain part of the salon’s former name with a modern feel. In keeping with their new name, the new owners, both in their 20s, took advantage of the opportunity to give the salon's interior an updated feel.
A month of transformation began with shucking off layers of old wallpaper and carpet. The fresh, new look was achieved thanks to new floors, upgraded electrical and lighting, heating and air conditioning and brand-new furniture. In addition, they modernized the restroom and styling stations.
“We wanted to go with a modern-chic farmhouse look, while also keeping the salon very homey for our clients,” said Stilley.
New services for patrons also include the addition of free Wi-Fi.
The new décor, as well as updated services, enhance the experience of their patrons, including customer Brook Fowler, who appreciates the salon’s transformation.
“It’s so bright in here now,” she said. “It lifts your spirits.”
After giving Fowler a trim, Allison employed a blow-dryer and curling iron to shape her long, brown locks into a trendy beach wave.
For Allison, the salon already feels like home. She can’t imagine doing anything else.
“I have always wanted to be a hairdresser ever since I was a young child, always playing with mannequins and doing my friends’ hair.”
What she started out doing for fun has blossomed into a profession. Services available at the salon include haircuts, color, highlights, balayage, styling, waxing and treatments. Add to these: men’s cuts.
Roy Campbell is not interested in receiving movie star treatment. He simply wants someone with the ability to do a consistent haircut and beard trim. Looking for a hairdresser to replace the woman who did his hair for more than 30 years, he found booth stylist Jenna Valero, a graduate of the Paul Mitchell studio in Raleigh.
“She’s done excellent with my hair,” he said. “I don’t trust anyone but her.”
Creekside customers come in for a variety of different reasons. Some want a more polished, professional look for work. For others, it is about more than style. While hair transformations take place, there is joking, laughter and good-humored banter.
“We have a lot of busy stay-at-home moms who like to come in to relax, get away from everyday life and feel good about themselves,” Stilley said.
Stilley’s specialty and favorite technique is 'blonding.'
MacKenzie Green is not a star of stage or screen, but she got the star treatment at Creekside Hair Studio. She trusts no one but Stilley for a balayage color technique designed to enhance her long, blonde tresses.
After a minimum time investment at the hands of Stilley, Green left with maximum benefits in the form of party-ready tresses.
As she pointed out, patronizing Creekside Hair Studio is a win-win. It’s relaxing and it elevates her self-esteem.
“[Stilley] does a very good job with haircuts as well as color. When I walk out, I feel beautiful and it makes me feel good about myself.”
