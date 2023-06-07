RANDOLPH COUNTY— Claire Davis was presented with the Leading Lady award at the recent Randolph County Family Crisis Center annual Leading Ladies Luncheon at the Pinewood Country Club.
During the meeting, the center updated supporters and celebrated its partnerships with local businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals. It marks the 45th year of services provided by the organization, which has experienced exponential growth in order to accommodate the needs of the community.
The event guest host, local Emmy-award nominated WFMY anchor Meghann Mollerus, shared her insight on the impact abuse has on all ages, adding that she provides an up-close look at some of the tragic outcomes. Mollerus also shared several stories from experiences she’s had during her career, reminding the crowd of local supporters that “sometimes evil is hiding in plain sight.”
Chantell Little, a local survivor, shared her story of a cycle of abuse that she said started as a child and continued into adulthood until she combined therapy with mental fortitude that finally convinced her to love herself. Her personal account was a reminder that when a child endures or witnesses abuse, it can become a whirlwind that’s hard to avoid. Chantell’s courage to escape her past and persevere to a brighter future is a message of hope for all survivors.
CEO Dare Spicer shared updates on the agency with the audience, including expansion of the Children’s Advocacy Center (Emmy’s House). The growth is in response to current needs as 235 children were served last year, a 300% increase since the Center’s first year in 2018.
Spicer presented the Leading Lady Award to Davis, a longtime advocate of the Family Crisis Center and local community leader.
“Claire has been with us for decades and is a true champion of the organization,” Spicer said. “She has served on the board and numerous committees, helped secure funding and given generously, offered her farm for fundraising events, and has been a mentor to me. She understands the needs of our nonprofit and has shared her time, talent and treasure in an exemplary way. She is truly a Leading Lady.”
Founded in 1978 as a shelter for women and children to serve as a refuge for victims of family violence, the crisis center expanded to include advocacy centers in Asheboro and Archdale, a shelter and a Child Advocacy Center. All services are offered in English and Spanish.
