ARCHDALE — A joint event hosted by Archdale Police Department and Archdale Parks and Recreation will bring droves of residents to Creekside Park this Saturday.
Community Appreciation Day and the Trail of Treats will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Appreciation Day, which is usually held in the spring, was pushed to the fall.
According to city officials, since the park generally has a big, kid-friendly event in October, teaming together seemed a natural fit.
“We are very excited to come together for the community in a big way,” said Jocelyn Moon, marketing and program coordinator. “It’s nice being able to have big events again. It’s nice being able to have it outside, too, in this nice, flat area, because I don’t think we would be able to hold it inside.”
The event is free to the public. This year’s gathering will feature a trail of treats, games, crafts, food, beverages, T-shirts, stilt walkers, face painting, tattoos, mechanical dinosaurs, first responder vehicles, bears, pictures with princesses and superheroes, jugglers, bubble magic and an opportunity to mingle with local law enforcement. All items are free as long as supplies last.
According to APD Officer Travis Snider, this is the first year a Halloween, carnival-type atmosphere will accompany Community Appreciation Day.
“Kids will be encouraged to dress up and Trick-or-Treat at each of those vendors,” Snider said. “We’re still going to have free hot dogs. Allred Realty is doing about 600 pieces of chicken. We’re going to have funnel cakes and Sunset Slush will be here. The fire department and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office will be here.”
Part of the event’s purpose is to allow residents to see their officers in a different atmosphere than the one to which they are accustomed. Though the event will be different this year, Snider said he hopes it has the same impact Community Appreciation Day has had in the years prior.
“I think it’s going to be really cool,” Snider said. “It’s going to be plenty of candy anyway.”
