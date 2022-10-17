ARCHDALE — A joint event hosted by Archdale Police Department and Archdale Parks and Recreation will once again bring visitors and residents to Creekside Park next Saturday.
Community Appreciation Day and the Trail of Treats will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Last year’s Community Appreciation Day, which was customarily held in the spring, was pushed to the fall. APD Officer Travis Snider said the event was such a success that the organizations determined it would be worth an encore.
“Last year we did something a little different with this,” Snider said. “Historically we had it in April or May, and it kind of kicked off the spring-type feel. It was more of a festival. Then we partnered up with Archdale Parks and Recreation. They had an annual trick-or-treat thing called Trail of Treats. We got together and brought the festive-kind-of-part to that trick-or-treat thing and we’ll just kill two birds with one stone.”
The event is free to the public. This year’s gathering will feature a trail of treats, free hot dogs, snacks, beverages, T-shirts, stilt walkers, jugglers, first responder vehicles, pictures with princesses and superheroes, jugglers and an opportunity to mingle with local law enforcement. All items are free as long as supplies last.
“We encourage kids to come in with their costumes,” Snider said. “When the kids come around, they don’t necessarily say trick or treat, but they get a bunch of candy. We ask each one of our vendors to bring out 500 to 1,000 pieces, so there’s a lot of goodies there.”
Part of the event’s purpose is to allow residents to see their officers in a different atmosphere than the one to which they are accustomed. Though the event will be different this year, Snider said he hopes it has the same impact Community Appreciation Day has had in the years prior.
“It’s a great opportunity for citizens from all over — not just Archdale — to come out and have a lot of fun and not spend a lot of money,” Snider said. “It’s a really good event.”
