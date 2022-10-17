Community Appreciation Day

This year’s Community Appreciation Day will be held in conjunction with Creekside’s Trail of Treats on Oct. 29.

 Submitted photo

ARCHDALE — A joint event hosted by Archdale Police Department and Archdale Parks and Recreation will once again bring visitors and residents to Creekside Park next Saturday.

Community Appreciation Day and the Trail of Treats will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Last year’s Community Appreciation Day, which was customarily held in the spring, was pushed to the fall. APD Officer Travis Snider said the event was such a success that the organizations determined it would be worth an encore.

