TRINITY — Nearly three weeks into his new position, new Trinity City Manager Stevie Cox is helping to build a budget, a plan and, perhaps most importantly, a team.
Joining the city last month as leader of its staff, Cox likened getting up to speed with 75 days to complete the 2022-23 fiscal year budget to drinking from a firehose. Fortunately for the municipality, it isn’t the first time Cox has had to hit the ground running.
Prior to his return to the Triad, Cox served as either manager or administrator in the towns of Sharpsburg, Wallace, Berwyn Heights, Capitol Heights, Chadbourn, as well as the planning director of Columbus County. Having graduated from Wake Forest University in 1988, Cox received his Master’s Degree from Saint Louis University in 1994.
When given the chance to head back to the Triad, close to where he spent his undergraduate years, Cox said it was an opportunity he had long awaited. Trinity, in particular, had a distinct appeal during this stage of his career.
“For most of us at this particular point in time, you want to be someplace where you have a chance to help them grow,” Cox said. “At the beginning of your career, you want to be someplace where you can get a good foundation. Later in your career, you want to be someplace where you can actually see the place grow.
“Ten years ago, Trinity had a population of about 3,000 people. In that period of time, they’ve grown to 7,000. … We have about 1,200 building permits in the pipeline for new housing construction, so it’s realistic to believe that the city’s population is going to be at 10,000-plus people within three years or so.”
In response to expected change, Cox is prioritizing the codification of zoning ordinances to make sure the city is in compliance with legal requirements. He mentioned assuring that Trinity remains current with changes to general statutes since the last time the ordinances were codified.
A comprehensive plan and a land-use plan, as well as the capital improvement plan, are among the top items on his to-do list. As he settles in, Cox said there are planning goals he hopes to see city staff work toward accomplishing in the next three-to-five years, in terms of improving Trinity’s facilities and equipment and developing an economic development strategy.
Increases in per-capita income and rising traffic counts, he believes, can result in the arrival of several new businesses in the city limits.
“There are certain things that we should be able to have here in Trinity that we don’t right now,” Cox said. “A very fine example that would fit well in Trinity would be if we got a Cracker Barrel here. There’s not a Cracker Barrel that’s close here, and where we are in proximity to I-85, that would work well.”
Hotels, grocery stores and sit-down restaurants are big-picture visions Cox has for the city. He compared Trinity to Wilson and said that if a municipality that isn’t all that close to larger metropolitan areas can support a Chick-fil-a and several other retail chains, he believes that Trinity can eventually support greater amenities.
“This job is a unique job in a lot of ways,” Cox said. “It is one of like a handful of small communities in North Carolina that has seen rapid and massive growth that has occurred like no other.”
Cox said he is looking forward to strategically adapting to the growth Trinity has experienced and is intrigued by the possibilities. Adding to the positivity he anticipates building alongside his staff is a second hire Trinity has recently made.
Crystal Postell became the new finance director days before Cox’s arrival. Turnover in the planning and zoning department, where Jill Wood now serves as interim director, has also added to the rare opportunity for city staff to coalesce in building something new.
“All of us are all trying to get to know [each other],” Cox said. “The new folks are trying to get to know the old folks, the old folks are trying to get to know the new folks. But we’re all sort of trying to build a culture that’s positive and effective.”
