TRINITY — Four months after a longtime city manager departed her post, Trinity City Council elected to hire Stevie Cox as its new city manager at the regular April meeting, replacing interim manager Jerry Rothrock.
The hire is the final domino in a four-month succession process after former City Manager Debbie Hinson announced her retirement. At the close of the November regular meeting of Trinity City Council, Hinson discussed her plans to step away from the leadership role at the end of last year.
Cox’s effective hire date will be April 18, as he assumes the position on Monday. Without further discussion, the item was placed on the agenda and Councilman Tommy Johnson made a motion to approve the hire of Cox as city manager. That motion was unanimously passed by affirmative votes from all five council members.
The interim city manager offered that the transition should be made easier by the work he, the city’s finance director, assistant finance director and other staff have put toward establishing a 2022-23 proposed budget.
“We’re well on our way [with the proposed budget],” Rothrock said. “When the new manager gets here on Monday, he’ll have a good point to start from.”
Hinson became city manager in 2012. At various points, she served as clerk, finance director and city manager, even doing all three at one time through stretches. In December, council voted to contract with Rothrock to become the city’s interim manager on Jan. 3. Rothrock, a retired public works director for the city of Reidsville, previously held several public positions in the Triad, including Madison town manager and multiple stints as interim city manager in Archdale and Randleman.
More information on Cox will be provided in an upcoming edition of the A-T News.
Also during the April meeting, Trinity resident Debbie Jackie asked the council where the city stands on a potential subdivision moratorium, which did not appear on the monthly agenda. Mayor Richard McNabb explained that the item should appear before council members in May after staff had to do further research on what measures Trinity can use to move forward.
“It should be on next month’s agenda,” McNabb indicated. “We had to do ‘legal stuff’ to get there.”
For each of the last two months that followed a potential moratorium on any future major subdivisions, that moratorium was tabled pending further review by planning and zoning. Council will once again wait another 30-day period before reaching a resolution.
At the regular February meeting, Councilman Tommy Johnson made a motion to remove from the agenda a moratorium that could have halted future major development. He emphasized that the city has not followed state law in unilaterally placing on the agenda an item that would have resulted in action without the input of the city's planning and zoning department.
The item was sent back to the planning board, but the board recessed the meeting until March 28 for further consideration. A recommendation was expected to be forthcoming after that meeting, but additional work was reportedly required. By state statute, moratoriums of that nature must come before council as a recommendation by planning and zoning.
These actions follow a January reversal nine days after a year-long moratorium on any new major housing subdivisions or developments gained the approval of Trinity City Council at its regular January meeting.
At a special-called meeting, members of council voted to rescind the moratorium made at the previous meeting on Jan. 10. After a wave of large-scale housing developments arrived in Trinity over the last couple of years, the city had initially planned to wait at least another year before voting on any further subdivisions of that kind.
