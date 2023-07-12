ASHEBORO — A man who was sentenced to life in prison for trying to rob a man and shooting at him in Asheboro in 2018 received a fair trial and sentence, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled last week.
Willie J. Legrand Jr., 75, was convicted in September 2021 of attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder and was given two sentences of life in prison. He also pleaded guilty to being a violent habitual felon and was sentenced to another 127 to 165 months.
He appealed his conviction, arguing that there was not sufficient evidence of his intent.
Legrand approached a man who had just gotten into his car in a convenience store parking lot in Asheboro on Oct. 19, 2018, pulled out a gun and ordered the man to get out of the car, according to court records cited by the Court of Appeals.
When the man got out of the car, he saw that Legrand’s revolver was not cocked, so he tried to grab the gun. The two struggled and the man shoved Legrand, who fell to the ground, causing the gun to go off.
The man ran for the store while shouting, “Help, robbery, call 911!” and Legrand got back on his feet, fired a shot that struck the wall of the convenience store about 6 feet from the man, then fired another shot above the man’s head.
Legrand’s appeal argued that there was not evidence that he intended to rob the man because he never demanded money, and there was no evidence that he intended to shoot the man since the two shots he fired were far off.
The appeals court disagreed.
“Mr. Legrand’s conduct along with … (the victim’s) testimony supports a reasonable inference of attempted armed robbery,” the court wrote. And, “where the State’s evidence showed that Mr. Legrand fired three gunshots, at least one of which was aimed at … (the victim), the State presented sufficient evidence from which a jury could infer the requisite intent.”
