RANDOLPH COUNTY — Updates provided to the Randolph County Board of Commissioners at its regular May meeting on the progress of Randolph Health were met with some concern by members of the board.

Tim Ford, CEO of Randolph Health American Healthcare Systems, presented to commissioners activities the hospital has undertaken since a merger was facilitated in 2021 after the previous administration filed for bankruptcy. Commissioner David Allen, one of two commissioners who sit on a board that oversees the hospital’s involvement, responded on behalf of the county, expressing concern over the infrequency and informality of such updates.

Trending Videos