RANDOLPH COUNTY — A special-called meeting of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners will be held at 6 p.m. March 27 for the purposes of reviewing applications for funding brought about by the county’s opioid settlement.
County Manager Hal Johnson explained to those in attendance that commissioners will continue a selective review process of agencies wishing to receive funds from a pot of money procured through litigation with opioid manufacturers and distributors.
“We have an excellent program of evaluation that’s been set up, and on the 27th, at that special meeting the board will have a presentation made to you on recommendations on agencies to receive some of the opioid settlement funds,” Johnson said. “This will be the time when the committee that has been appointed to make recommendations to the board of commissioners on the opioid settlement funds, first round, with some of the agencies that have made applications to the county.
“We’ve stressed right from the beginning that the opioid settlement and those funds are probably some of the most restrictive funds I’ve seen in a long time.”
The board voted in December to approve the formation of an executive committee of opioid settlement funding. Voting members on this committee include: the juvenile day reporting center director; department of social services director; Randolph County Emergency Management chief; adult day reporting center director; a Sandhills representative; Randolph County Sheriff’s Office representative; assistant health director; and health director.
This action was taken seven months after an opioid settlement project fund was created by the board of county commissioners in May. In 2018, Randolph County staff was authorized to sign a national agreement for counties seeking compensation for damages due to the opioid epidemic.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners decided to retain counsel and to proceed with litigation. Randolph was one of more than 3,000 counties and municipalities that pursued damages from national opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Randolph is expected to receive $9,824,046 in sum, distributed over 18 years. It will receive yearly payments until 2038.
On Aug. 2, 2021, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a memorandum of agreement between the state of North Carolina and local governments on the use of the funds relating to the settlement. The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was both developed and facilitated by the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office and the State Health Department created specific guidelines and procedures for how each county would be able to use its share of the money. Evidence-based addiction treatment, recovery support services, recovery housing, employment-related services, early-intervention programs, Naloxone distribution, post-overdose response teams, syringe service programs, criminal justice diversion programs, addiction treatments for incarcerated persons and re-entry programs are among the categories in which the county can spend the funding it receives.
Under the terms of the MOA, the county has certain responsibilities before the funds can be utilized to address community needs. Johnson has credited Jennifer Layton, assistant county public health director, and her team with making Randolph an “example” of how to handle the opioid crisis. Ultimately, the decision of what to do with the money belongs to commissioners, who have the final say in distribution.
