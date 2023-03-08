RANDOLPH COUNTY — A special-called meeting of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners will be held at 6 p.m. March 27 for the purposes of reviewing applications for funding brought about by the county’s opioid settlement.

County Manager Hal Johnson explained to those in attendance that commissioners will continue a selective review process of agencies wishing to receive funds from a pot of money procured through litigation with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Trending Videos