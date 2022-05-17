RANDOLPH COUNTY — A conversation at the regular May meeting of Randolph County Board of Education regarding teacher turnover results for the 2020-21 school year brought to light concerns over recent state legislation.
The school board heard from staff that Randolph experienced a decrease in teacher turnover, recording a 10% turnover rate, down from 13.57% the previous year. Data is calculated based on information from March 2020 to March 2021. Overall, the state average was 8.2%, down from 12.53%.
Superintendent Stephen Gainey explained that one factor which may not come into play in the short-term numbers — but likely will impact employment in the long run — is the state’s decision to do away with medical insurance in retirement. Employees who were hired from Jan. 1, 2021 and moving forward no longer get health insurance when they retire. Legislation ended the benefit for both state employees and teachers.
“When they made that change, I guess it was January 2021, and said no retirees would have retirement benefits from this point forward, that opened the ball game,” Gainey said. “I know of several cases where people jumped to different states. … I don’t think that’s going to help us in the long run with our turnover. I hope that gets revisited, because that’s going to, over time, really be a problem.”
Gainey lamented the fact that North Carolina counties have previously found it advantageous for their hiring practices to wield an advantage over neighboring states’ policies on retirement benefits. Now it seems North Carolina has eliminated one potential recruiting edge in order to save money on the front end.
“It’s going to be a problem with us getting veteran teachers from other states who want to come here and get vested,” Gainey said. “One of my favorite colleagues of all time, he passed away a couple of years ago, he was a retired principal from Virginia. He came to where I was a high school principal. One of the main reasons he came to North Carolina was because he retired without health benefits.”
Sharon Petty Farlow and Gainey both expressed surprise that more teachers did not change careers over the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The superintendent alluded to the overall data being slightly skewed by the pandemic, anticipating that more indicative numbers will be gleaned in the 2023-24 school year.
“We’ve got one more year of an unusual 22 months,” Gainey said. “Next year’s report will [reflect] another hit from that.”
