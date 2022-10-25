RANDOLPH COUNTY — Voters in Randolph County will settle the race for sheriff in which an incumbent is seeking a second term.
Republican Sheriff Greg Seabolt squares off against Democrat Sean Walker. Seabolt won a three-candidate GOP primary to advance to the general election, while Walker was the only Democrat to file.
In the Randolph County sheriff’s race, Seabolt has been running on his record the past four years.
“As your sheriff, I have worked hard to bring positive change and accountability to the sheriff’s office and have worked to ensure the focus of this office is to improve law enforcement and service for the citizens we serve, while looking out for the needs of the entire sheriff’s office and its employees,” Seabolt said on his campaign website.
Seabolt cites his creation of a criminal interdiction team that has concentrated on areas with criminal activity and patrolling highways to spot criminal conduct. Seabolt said the sheriff’s office has shortened deputies’ response times.
Seabolt said the sheriff’s office has implemented a safety check program for older adults, expanded the canine unit and extended its public hours at the main office in Asheboro.
Walker, a retired government transportation contractor, pledges on his website that he won’t take a salary if elected. He said he will “drain the swamp that has controlled this county for 43 years.”
On his campaign’s Facebook page Walker lists his platform, which includes setting up a free-of-charge medically assisted drug treatment program, seeking out female and minority candidates for sheriff’s office positions and increasing patrol personnel. Walker says that he supports the decriminalization of marijuana for personal and medical use in misdemeanor amounts.
Election Day is Nov. 8 and early voting continues through Nov. 5.
