RANDOLPH COUNTY — In what will almost assuredly be remembered in Randolph County as the year Toyota came to town, 2021 was a defining year for many in the community.
Beginning last January with the advent of a vaccine and encouragement from state leaders to “take your spot to get your shot,” the state kicked off its first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. This involved individuals who worked with patients or administered the vaccine, as well as staff and residents of long-term-care facilities. Within weeks of the start to 2021, the vaccination was made available for people 75 and older regardless of health status and frontline essential workers who were 50 or older.
Phase 2 included jail or prison inmates, others living in group living settings and essential workers who had not already been vaccinated. Phase 3 was for K-12 and college students, and Phase 4 began vaccinating everyone else.
Gradually restrictions began lifting as the year went by. In March, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that allowed an additional number of spectators at sporting events in North Carolina. High school football, as well as all outdoor sports, once limited to 30% attendance, began to fill up again.
When the COVID-19 pandemic left North Carolina High School Athletic Association with little choice but to reschedule and relocate basketball championships for the 2020-21 season, a Saturday of classics on the hardwood came to Wheatmore. High schools hosted the championships for the first time in more than four decades.
Instead of fans packing into the Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, the NCHSAA moved the championship events in March inside high school gymnasiums for the first time since 1980.
As spring became summer and summer became fall, it was the schools’ turn to once again wrestle with the decision of how to handle its return to classes. For students and staff in Randolph County, the district made masks optional for three weeks to begin the semester, but reversed course after the initial wave of outbreaks.
Having since returned to mask optional, the schools continue to navigate the challenges associated with the pandemic.
The county, however, was able to put a positive capper on a difficult year. Toyota Motor Corp. announced that it would spend $1.29 billion to build its first U.S. electric car battery manufacturing plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, the largest-single private investment for a project in state history.
The company will create at least 1,750 jobs as North Carolina finally secures a major automotive project after decades of frustration competing against other states. Eventually the operation could grow to 3,875 jobs and $3 billion of investment.
The project will fulfill the vision of megasite proponents who launched their effort 11 years ago. Cooper announced Toyota’s decision before several hundred cheering people during a ceremony at the plant site in northeastern Randolph County.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved its incentives package in December. During a 20-year period, Randolph County will pay the company incentives equal to 60% of its annual property taxes if it meets the first phase development goals of creating 1,750 jobs and making a $1 billion private investment. The incentives would increase to 70% of the company’s annual property taxes if it meets the second phase goal, 3,875 jobs and $3 billion in investment.
In addition to the tax-based incentives, Randolph County intends to transfer ownership of all or a portion of the properties currently owned by the county and the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite Foundation to the company. The total size of the transferred properties is 626 acres, with an assessed value of $21.8 million.
With these developments, county leadership believes the end of 2021 will catapult the area into a brighter era marked by economic growth.
“This has gone from possibilities to likelihood to reality,” Randolph Board of Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye said.
