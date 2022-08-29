RANDOLPH COUNTY — The training and quick, instinctive response by a Randolph County woman helped her to assist in saving a life earlier this summer.

Julie Miller works at the Juvenile Day Reporting Center, where youth learn life skills that can be utilized to better the lives of themselves and others. On July 13, Miller assisted in tours of the Randolph County Emergency Management Department with summer camp participants who engaged in a short training exercise regarding hands-only CPR.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos