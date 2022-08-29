RANDOLPH COUNTY — The training and quick, instinctive response by a Randolph County woman helped her to assist in saving a life earlier this summer.
Julie Miller works at the Juvenile Day Reporting Center, where youth learn life skills that can be utilized to better the lives of themselves and others. On July 13, Miller assisted in tours of the Randolph County Emergency Management Department with summer camp participants who engaged in a short training exercise regarding hands-only CPR.
Later that day, Miller said she was on her way back to the office after taking one of the campers home when she encountered a vehicle stopped in her lane. She pulled behind the vehicle and honked her horn, but the driver was unresponsive. Only after walking up to the driver’s window did she see a woman slumped over on the steering wheel.
Miller, who has been with the JDRC for one year, said the car was in drive and it was still running when she approached.
“Before we got her out of the vehicle, we put it in park, shut the vehicle off and got her on the ground,” Miller said. “It wasn’t but a minute or two until [emergency services] arrived.”
In the time it took help to arrive, Miller sprang into action.
The driver’s side window was cracked and she attempted to wake the person. When she still received no response, Miller called 911 and informed them of her location and the situation. She said that two men from a nearby house came over and helped her get the door to the vehicle open.
The dispatcher told Miller to get the woman out of the vehicle and begin to administer CPR when she checked for a pulse and found none. Miller did as prompted and stayed on the phone with the dispatcher as they instructed her on steps pertaining to performing CPR.
Administering the very exercise she was part of witnessing earlier in the day at the EMS tour, Miller was able to assist the woman until EMS arrived.
“Earlier in the day they said, ‘You never know, one day you may have to do CPR,’” Miller said. “In all my years in the medical field, I’ve never had to do CPR. So it was like, oh, OK, it’s true.”
When EMS arrived, they stayed with Miller and switched out with chest compressions. A few moments later, they were able to revive the woman. Miller stayed at the scene and provided a statement to police.
According to Miller, the woman, who was in her 60s, was given oxygen and stretchered into the ambulance. She was then transported by EMS to the hospital.
Pam Resch, JDRC director, credits Miller with thinking quickly on her feet and relying on training she has received over nearly three decades in the medical field. The Randolph County Board of Commissioners recognized Miller for her efforts, reading a statement prepared by Resch.
“EMS contacted me immediately to inform me of what had occurred,” Resch said. “I waited for her to arrive back to the office and sat with her, allowing her to decompress from the situation that had occurred.
“I am truly proud of Ms. Miller and thankful for her and her training. Her selfless actions and training we provide to all of our employees assisted her in saving a life in our county.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
