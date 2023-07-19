RANDOLPH COUNTY — A looming debate over how to allocate funding from a class-action lawsuit settlement with opioid manufacturers drew to a conclusion of sorts this month, while also touching off a conversation for future funding.

The Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved six of eight requests for opioid funds this month for a total of $900,000. The two requests that were denied were from Keaton’s Place and Community Hope Alliance. Chairman Darrell Frye said it marks the first round of opioid funding distribution in what will be a process to last nearly two decades.