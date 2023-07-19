RANDOLPH COUNTY — A looming debate over how to allocate funding from a class-action lawsuit settlement with opioid manufacturers drew to a conclusion of sorts this month, while also touching off a conversation for future funding.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved six of eight requests for opioid funds this month for a total of $900,000. The two requests that were denied were from Keaton’s Place and Community Hope Alliance. Chairman Darrell Frye said it marks the first round of opioid funding distribution in what will be a process to last nearly two decades.
“We currently have $1.3 million from our first check, which came last year,” Frye said. “Our next check will be for $2.4 million. That’s $3.7 million, and we’ve still got about 16 more years of that to go.”
Two requests for funds were approved for the Randolph County Detention Center, as well as for two nonprofits and a for-profit treatment facility. Commissioners authorized the allocation of $50,000 this year to the Morse Clinic with an option to renew for two additional years, pending performance evaluations.
Commissioners also voted to approve distribution using the same funding process to the Randolph Juvenile Day Reporting Center.
Naloxone distribution to the Randolph County Detention Center was given the go-ahead, as was naloxone distribution by Community Hope Alliance.
The first passed unanimously, while the latter faced some pushback. Commissioner Hope Haywood made a motion to approve, seconded by Commissioner David Allen.
The vote passed 3-2, with Frye and Commissioner Kenny Kidd voting in dissent.
“We’ve heard a lot about them tonight,” Kidd said of Community Hope Alliance. “I expressed some concern about this particular group at our original meeting. … I’m just going to read a piece of their proposal here. ‘With this strategy, this expansion will mean more sterile injection supplies and safer sex supplies for the population that needs them most.’ That’s the goal of this organization, to hand out drugs and sex supplies.”
While Kidd’s sentiments regarding the agency were countered in part by staff members who reiterated that Community Hope Alliance was simply fulfilling obligations to provide an overview during the process of requesting funding, he was not alone in his belief.
Later in the regular July meeting, a separate motion to provide additional funding to the Community Hope Alliance failed. Once again, Haywood made the motion and Allen seconded. That motion would have been to fund a syringe service program.
“I have gone back and forth over this one,” Haywood said. “I have changed from where I was a couple of years ago. … We’ve heard that it is critical to accept people where they are and to build relationships because part of what’s missing in their addiction is relationships. And we’ve not done a good job of that. We can criticize the way somebody else is doing this, but we haven’t done that (built relationships). If we had, we would have a greater impact.”
Counties throughout the state and country are wrestling with the idea of harm reduction, which has taken center stage during the discussion of opioid funding. Commissioner Maxton McDowell described the issue as one that has “polarized our community as much as any one thing I’ve seen” while in office.
Harm reduction is an evidence-based approach that engages with people who use drugs, equipping them with tools — including clean syringes — as part of what is described by proponents as a community-driven public health strategy to save lives. Many Randolph County residents in attendance disagreed with the strategy’s premise and voiced their displeasure with the harm reduction strategy for nearly an hour during the public address portion of the meeting.
Kidd backed the angry response to a program that would distribute the aforementioned syringes. He cited the proliferation of hundreds of thousands of needles that has already taken hold in counties across the state, including Randolph.
“This is a pretty conservative, common-sense kind of county,” Kidd said. “For the average person that I talk to, and I don’t understand, even in studying this, trying to understand harm reduction better, visiting rehabilitation facilities — I can’t understand how we can say that distributing 190,000 needles last year in Randolph County makes sense for Randolph County. It might make sense for Orange County, it might make sense for Rowan County. I don’t care what other 99 counties in North Carolina might be doing it. Randolph County is different.
“There’s 144,000 people in this county. That is a needle for every man, woman and child in this county.”
The two commissioners who approved of Community Hope Alliance’s syringe program both cited life-saving measures as a reason to provide tools, even those used for illegal activity, to those addicted to controlled substances. Allen said elected officials need to move away from the stigma of addiction, contending it is an affliction and not a moral failing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.