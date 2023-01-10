RANDOLPH COUNTY — An institution honoring Trinity’s past will get a shot in the arm courtesy of Randolph County commissioners.

Randolph allocated $25,000 of the county’s strategic planning funds on Monday to fund repairs to the Trinity Museum. Chairman Darrell Frye presented information at the regular January meeting of Randolph County Board of Commissioners regarding the Trinity Museum, detailing its role in preserving the history of the northwestern quadrant of the county.

