RANDOLPH COUNTY — An institution honoring Trinity’s past will get a shot in the arm courtesy of Randolph County commissioners.
Randolph allocated $25,000 of the county’s strategic planning funds on Monday to fund repairs to the Trinity Museum. Chairman Darrell Frye presented information at the regular January meeting of Randolph County Board of Commissioners regarding the Trinity Museum, detailing its role in preserving the history of the northwestern quadrant of the county.
Fran Andrews, curator of the museum, was scheduled to speak at the meeting but fell ill, prompting Frye to stand in her place.
“There’s a lot of history up there,” Frye said. “[Duke] University got its start in an 1838 schoolhouse in Randolph County, North Carolina. If you go to the old Trinity cemetery, I think the president of Columbia University is buried there, and a lot of ambassadors are buried there.”
Trinity Museum House is a county landmark, designated years ago as a pre-Civil War house which once belonged to a professor. Once Trinity College, Duke University is immortalized on the campus of Trinity High School and the adjacent Braxton Craven campus.
Originally a preparatory school for young men called the Union Institute Academy, it was then chartered as a teaching college named Normal College by the state of North Carolina in 1851. According to Duke University Libraries, the school underwent another transformation in 1859 when it turned to the Methodist Church for financial support. Reflecting the new partnership, the school’s name changed to Trinity College.
From 1842 to 1882, Braxton Craven served as the principal and then president of the institution, overseeing its transition from a tiny schoolhouse to a full-fledged college. John F. Crowell, Trinity College’s president from 1887-1894, suggested that moving the college to an urban setting would attract more students, faculty and financial support.
With Crowell’s encouragement, the trustees agreed to move the college, and after a spirited competition among regional cities, Trinity opened in Durham in 1892.
Since that time, 13 decades of history in the city of Trinity have been chronicled by the Trinity Historic Society, which held an open house for the Trinity Museum in 2021. At the open house, a tour of the circa-1855 Leek family home illustrated how the era was celebrated and showcased vintage and antique items donated by local families.
Caretakers of the museum have lobbied for additional funding to tend to issues related to needed repairs. Though not everything could be fixed, Frye said the amount of money commissioners allocated should provide assistance for the most critical maintenance.
“They’ve been asking me for about five or six years for some help,” Frye said. “[County Manager] Hal [Johnson] sent some of our maintenance folks to see if we could do anything with the HVAC system there, which was beyond repair.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.