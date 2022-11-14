RANDOLPH COUNTY — A request from Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Randolph County Schools was approved by Randolph County Board of Commissioners to add four SRO officers for 17 county elementary schools.

Per the terms of the arrangement prepared by RCSO, one officer will be assigned per zone. By dividing the county into quadrants, the situation will require one officer to cover five schools and the others would cover three schools.

