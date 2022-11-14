RANDOLPH COUNTY — A request from Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Randolph County Schools was approved by Randolph County Board of Commissioners to add four SRO officers for 17 county elementary schools.
Per the terms of the arrangement prepared by RCSO, one officer will be assigned per zone. By dividing the county into quadrants, the situation will require one officer to cover five schools and the others would cover three schools.
The motivation for adding these positions, according to both school and law enforcement officials, comes from the increased demand on SROs.
“Since Jan. 1, not counting the two and a half months we were not in schools, our SROs have taken over 675 reports or supplements of reports just in our county schools,” RCSO Capt. Brian Arrington said. “The governor has deemed that all child abuse cases be reported to law enforcement and DSS, so the number of occurrences that law enforcement is needed in these schools, even elementary schools, has went up dramatically.”
Without the four additional officers, the way RCSO has been handling these reports is by taking an officer from the high or middle school and sending them to the sister school, according to Arrington, leaving the assigned school uncovered. The measure, which was approved unanimously by the board, to add the four officers will better accommodate the needs of the schools, Arrington said.
“We could better cover and provide safety for the kids of Randolph County, especially at our elementary schools, if we could add these officers,” Arrington said.
Total cost, including salary, benefits, vehicles, equipment cost and upfitting, comes to $384,004, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023, which represents the end of the fiscal budget year. Randolph County Schools has agreed to contribute $119,007 toward the total cost for those six months.
Initial setup cost should represent the largest expenditure up front. In the current economic climate, trying to order equipment and dealing with product delays lead sheriff’s office officials to believe that now would be the optimal time to begin this undertaking.
RCS Superintendent Stephen Gainey thanked the sheriff’s office for their cooperation and expressed excitement to inform principals of the additions.
“This conversation began in late June, early July in my office with members of the sheriff’s department,” Gainey said. “This idea started with what we can do to get better. … I’m very proud of this. This only helps us with our kids.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.