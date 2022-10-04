ARCHDALE — Renovations at Creekside Park will render the gymnasium area off-limits for most of this month, but will soon yield a new interior for the hub of indoor activity for the community's gem.

City Councilwoman Lorie McCroskey reported to council prior to last week's regular meeting that the Archdale Parks and Recreation advisory committee announced several changes that will continue to improve the city's offerings. The gym at Creekside Park will be closed this month for renovations, as the old bleachers are being removed, new motorized bleachers are installed and the floor will be resurfaced with basketball, volleyball and pickleball lines.

