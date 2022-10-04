ARCHDALE — Renovations at Creekside Park will render the gymnasium area off-limits for most of this month, but will soon yield a new interior for the hub of indoor activity for the community's gem.
City Councilwoman Lorie McCroskey reported to council prior to last week's regular meeting that the Archdale Parks and Recreation advisory committee announced several changes that will continue to improve the city's offerings. The gym at Creekside Park will be closed this month for renovations, as the old bleachers are being removed, new motorized bleachers are installed and the floor will be resurfaced with basketball, volleyball and pickleball lines.
Accommodations were made for seniors, who will be exercising in the rec center's multipurpose room. Children from the afterschool program will be in the other rooms and outside.
“It’s going to be a little bit of a pain for about a month, but it's going to be great when we all get back in there," McCrosky said.
In addition to the gym upgrades, Parks and Recreation also announced that McGill and Associates has been hired to create a master plan and design layout for Aldridge Park and the same group will develop an amphitheater for the park. McCroskey acknowledged that it has also been a successful summer for other city institutions, noting the Archdale's farmers market had a great season, averaging 100-200 people per week in attendance.
Also at the regular September meeting of Archdale City Council, city officials approved a special-use permit for a proposed townhomes project on 6.48 acres at 4602 Archdale Rd. Jason Miller, the city's planning director, told council that the applicant is seeking to construct 27 townhomes at the site.
City Council also received an update on a pavement conditions study in regards to the annual resurfacing of city streets. In a corresponding vote, council approved a $350,000 contract with Wall Asphalt for the resurfacing project.
