ARCHDALE — A petition to consider traffic-calming measures on Wood Avenue was received by Archdale City Council last week during the board’s regular October meeting.
A high volume of vehicles on a narrow roadway in the city limits is said to be impacting the way of life for residents who live on the road, according to Matthew Wells, the city’s planning administrator. A pair of three-way intersections were proposed by staff to slow down speeders and increase awareness of drivers to the dangers involved with driving at an unsafe rate of speed.
Stop signs are proposed for Friends Lane and Waters Edge Drive, which would break Wood Avenue into three sections and intend to reduce speeds and reckless behavior, agenda documents state. Residents were on hand at the October meeting to reinforce the petition, which includes nearly 100 signatures, and to present alternatives to the proposal by staff.
“We’ve been in our yards, been in our homes and witnessed speeds of at least 25 miles per hour faster than the posted speed limit,” said Cole Masear, a resident of the community. “Traffic is horrendous. I think it would be great if speed bumps would be considered.”
Mayor Lewis Dorsett expressed his reservations with the idea of speed bumps and explained that though he believed something must be done to curb the speed, he mentioned that some of the neighborhood's perks are also its downfall. Wood Avenue provides access to Creekside Park, which residents alluded to as being used by pedestrians.
“It’s really neat access for the park, but it comes with a tradeoff,” Dorsett said. “Part of that, I think, is for this traffic that does not live in the neighborhood. I agree that the speed limit should be 25. That’s a good place to start. … I think we’ve got to do something there.
“[Speed bumps] certainly slow people down, but the city gets into huge liability when you start launching cars. … I’m not going to say they’ll never happen, but that would probably be one of our last [possible measures].”
Council voted unanimously in favor of a tiered approach to the traffic solution, which will begin with the stop signs at the first and second entrances of Bradford Downs and the reduction in speed limit to 25 mph. Changes will take approximately three months to become effective, according to City Manager Zeb Holden.
Also during the regular October meeting, a rezoning request by Quikrete Companies, LLC was heard by City Council. Vacant residential property totaling 28.01 acres at 9065 U.S. Highway 311 will now appear as light industrial after a recommendation from the city’s planning department.
Patrick Kane, representing Fox Rothschild, spoke on behalf of Quikrete, the nation’s largest manufacturer of prepackaged cement.
“Although there is no immediate plan for this site … we do have intention to put a contact facility eventually in the location,” Kane said. “The manufacturing operations will not in any way significantly alter the character of the environment and surrounding areas. There will not be a significant increase in traffic patterns, there will not be a significant increase in noise.”
Operations would only take place on weekdays during normal business hours.
