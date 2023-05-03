ARCHDALE — A request to rezone 11 acres on Old Glenola Road to clear the way for a concrete plant was denied by the Archdale City Council after nearly three dozen neighbors spoke about the proposal.

After the five-hour public hearing, the property remained a single-family residential tract rather than the proposed conditional heavy industrial that would have ultimately permitted Brad and Alisha Riley to begin operations on that site. Environmental factors, traffic and pollutants were among the reasons many of the Rileys’ neighbors asked council members at the regular April meeting to deny the request.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

Trending Videos