TRINITY — A contentious exchange between local government officials Monday resulted from one Trinity City Council member’s concerns regarding the city manager.
Councilman Jack Carico called into question the hire and job performance of Trinity City Manager Stevie Cox at the regular January meeting of council. Carico has offered similar complaints regarding Cox’s management, but the most recent comments were probably the most pointed yet, coming eight months after Cox was named city manager in Trinity.
Carico read a statement, which he said he would like the meeting minutes to reflect for the record. His concerns stemmed from multiple code enforcement issues and a dispute between neighbors in which a member of the city planning board was called out in November for their part of the dispute. Carico said that Cox owed a public apology to certain individuals involved.
Carico also accused Cox of lying to residents and alluded to questions he had pertaining to criminal misconduct on a previous job, all of which he addressed in open session.
“Ultimately, the city manager is responsible for all of these issues,” Carico said. “His job is to manage the staff. … At the November meeting, I asked the mayor for a copy of Cox’s contract and for a copy of a background check. Evidently, one wasn’t done. I got the contract, but no background check.
“I told [Mayor] Richard [McNabb] when we interviewed Cox, there should be a thorough background check.”
Multiple council members and the mayor raised questions about the timing of Carico’s statement. Councilman Robbie Walker suggested the discussion regarding the city manager would be more appropriate in closed session. Councilman Bob Hicks pointed out that Cox’s hire was by virtue of a unanimous vote and that Carico voted in favor of hiring him.
Carico contended that he and Councilman Ed Lohr were not in favor of hiring Cox. When asked by Carico to verify that, Lohr stated that they voted as a last resort of sorts, adding that “we had no choice.”
Walker broke in with the recommendation to save discussion of personnel matters for closed session. He defended Cox, saying the city manager had disclosed a criminal charge for which he had been acquitted.
“I thought we agreed a couple of months ago that we would not discuss city personnel in a public meeting, only in closed session, so I’d like to make sure we do that,” Walker said. “I’d also like to correct Mr. Carico on two points there. Mr. Cox was asked if there was anything that the council may find out at a later date that he would like to disclose to the council at that time, and he told us personally.
“Keep all your thoughts about the city staff to a closed session. If you have a problem with Mr. Cox, I think he’ll be glad to meet with you tomorrow morning first thing at 8 o’clock. I’ve never had a problem since the time he’s been here … every time I’ve called … every time I’ve asked him to do something, I’ve never had a problem.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
