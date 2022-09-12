TRINITY — City staff members were instructed this week to negotiate with a company that could help facilitate targeted economic development in the Trinity city limits.

Lacy Bacchus with Retail Strategies presented Trinity City Council with information on how her company could assist Trinity in drawing the interest of coveted business relocation. Several members of council noted that the city has tried unsuccessfully to bring a grocery store to Trinity, along with other retail businesses.

