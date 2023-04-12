In the March 30 edition of the A-T News, incorrect information was given for meeting dates of Trinity City Council, which holds its regular meetings on the second Monday of each month rather than on the second Tuesday, as was reported. The article entitled “Trinity outlines long-range priorities” also named Dollar General, Sheetz and BBQ Joe’s the only three retail businesses in Trinity. Though these were the only three referenced during a recent City Council retreat, the abbreviated list omits several local businesses operated by Trinity proprietors.

