DAVIDSON COUNTY — In the wake of mounting concerns about specific texts appearing on required reading lists in honors classes throughout the state, parents in Randolph County have joined a growing list of the outraged.
Kurt Melvin, a candidate in this year’s Randolph County School Board race, said he was approached by a parent who expressed concern over the book “Dear Martin,” written by Nic Stone. He then took his concerns to the school board this week, contending that vulgar language contained within its pages made the text unsuitable for children.
“The whole plot of the book was these two Black kids who are riding down the road listening to loud music, and a white off-duty police cop just shoots them for no reason and gets away with murder,” Melvin said. “It’s littered with swear words. I think it’s divisive, in my personal opinion. I don’t think it’s what I want my children to have to contend with.”
Loretta Atkins, a parent of a ninth-grade student in the district, said her son was required to read the book in an honors class. She explained to school board members that she believed the language was unsuitable for her son.
She felt as though her concerns fell on deaf ears when she approached school administration, so she brought the issue before the board. Atkins marked up the copy she had, highlighting what she believed was problematic phrases and paid for the copy she presented to board members, also offering to buy the remaining copies of the book, saying she hoped to burn them.
“I’m very disappointed, which I expressed to the principal,” Atkins said. “I don’t cuss, but there’s words in this book. Page 4 is the first cuss word. … The F-word is in here numerous times, and I was just flabbergasted that he had to read this.
“I want to buy every [copy of that] book in that school, because I felt like it should come out of there. He wouldn’t let me do that.”
The book in question is polarizing, depending on who is describing it. A New York Times Bestseller, “Dear Martin” was named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 best Young Adult books of all-time.
Amazon’s description of the book portends that a young Black teen grapples with issues of racism in the book and what they mean for his future. The description continues by saying that Stone “boldly” tackles America’s troubled history with race relations in her “gripping debut novel.”
Three best-selling novelist reviews are posted on Amazon touting the book as “powerful, wrenching,” calling it a “must-read.”
In neighboring Davidson County, angst among parents reached a fever pitch in the spring over books, resulting in the county’s temporary suspension of its involvement in the Battle of the Books. While some parents met the decision with approval, others have expressed concerns that the absence of the competition could lead to the limitation of new experiences through reading.
Battle of the Books is a voluntary book-based quiz competition for grades 3-12 in which students read stories together and then experience competition with their peers. Residents took their opinions about several books pertaining to race to the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, where they demonstrated concerns regarding what they have referred to as “controversial” texts.
Citing explicit sexual material, parents have routinely asked boards of education and commissioners for the removal of several books from the district’s libraries. In many cases, mostly conservative groups and individuals are targeting books about race, gender and sexual identity.
School systems face a difficult decision of having to choose between parental rights of input in their children’s education with the first amendment right prohibiting censorship for other parents and students.
Other areas where the texts have been challenged, the books have been banned. For some, like in St. Louis, books were removed from schools in the district and then subsequently reinstated. The board there reversed a decision in the face of criticism and a class-action lawsuit.
No action was taken by the Randolph County Board of Education at the meeting.
