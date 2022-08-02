ARCHDALE — One of Archdale’s most visible figures was honored this month by members of the community after his sudden passing.
Mayor Lewis Dorsett was one of dozens of individuals who offered their public recognition of Mike Liner and his contributions to the city. Remembering Liner as an advocate whose affection for his home was reflected in the ways he provided assistance to the less fortunate, Dorsett commended the founder and former owner of Pioneer Family Restaurant for his humility.
“Mike was such a strong supporter of the city and the people that lived here,” Dorsett said. “A lot of times, he did things for folks and, of course, he didn’t ask for any recognition.”
Liner, 72, died July 16 at his home in Archdale, where he had lived since 1974. His family said he loved Archdale and was attentive to the needs of the community, something echoed by government officials who credited Liner with his input on policy. Dorsett mentioned his willingness to allocate his resources and time to several projects.
Born in Waynesville, North Carolina, Liner moved to Archdale as a 24-year-old man five years after it became a city. He served in 2019 on the 50th anniversary planning committee that commemorated Archdale’s incorporation in 1969.
Liner’s relationship with city officials, county commissioners, school board members and other local public figures was well known. Most knew him through the popular restaurant he founded and operated for more than two decades.
Residents took to social media to honor the longtime Pioneer owner, some lauding his unselfish deeds involving raising funds and providing food for veterans and others who were impoverished, as well as his treatment of children and the elderly. Many who worked for him left thoughtful tributes for a man his sister, Katherine Liner Mears, called a “force of energy, compassion, giving, love, and extreme hard work.”
These and other tributes rolled in by the dozens, and his family felt the support of a community that mourns the loss of a key member. Liner’s brother, the Rev. John Liner, lived in Florida with his wife, Sheila, who left a tribute of her own celebrating the close relationship they shared.
“Mike made a difference in many lives and definitely in ours,” Sheila Liner said. “What I love most about John and Michael is that they cared about each other and showed respect to one another.”
In both his family and community, Liner left a legacy that will not soon be forgotten. Liner’s efforts to better Archdale could also be seen publicly as he maintained a presence at local government meetings as a watchdog of sorts.
Dorsett, whose brief tenure as mayor and lengthy stint as city councilman were both superseded by his time as an educator at Trinity High School, said Liner’s involvement went back as far as he could remember.
“Our clerk did some research this week,” Dorsett said. “She looked in the minutes and [found where] he was speaking all the way back in 1984. He would tell us when we did good and he would tell us when we needed to straighten up. We just appreciated Mike so much. This community is going to miss him.”
