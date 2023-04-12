Community Events
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION
Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce hosts Coffee and Conversation Thursday, April 20, 8-9 a.m. at the Grubb Family YMCA. Students of Trinity and Wheatmore high schools invited to network with community and business leaders. Alvin Battle will be guest speaker. For information call 336-434-2073.
STORYWALK AT CREEKSIDE PARK
Archdale Parks and Recreation and the Archdale Library will debut the Storywalk at Creekside Park Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to noon, at Creekside Park, 214 Park Dr., Archdale. Live entertainment and family fun, including live animal show at 10:30 a.m. with Wild Tails NC. Kids can complete in an activity quiz, receive a prize and also qualify for a grand prize drawing for a scooter and a helmet.
LUNCH WITH LAWMAKERS
The Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch With Lawmaker from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Colonial Country Club. Lunch and panel discussions on upcoming state and local legislation. Get tickets at https://bit.ly/3nakome.
CHAMBER GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce golf tournament will be May 12 at Colonial Country Club. Lunch and registration begins at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3nz47HI.
RUMMAGE SALE DONATIONS
The Randolph Arts Guild is accepting donations for a planned spring rummage sale. Items needed include furniture, accessories, lamps, and gently used kitchen and household items. No clothing, electronics or mattresses will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale provide much-needed revenue for guild operations, support for local artists and providing artistic experiences for community residents. For information call 336-629-0399.
STORYTIME
The Archdale Public Library has resumed in-person storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Come enjoy fun stories, songs, and activities today at 10433 S. Main St., Archdale.
FREE WI-FI AT LIBRARY
The Archdale Library is now an access point for FREE Wi-Fi, accessible from the library parking lot, “24/7.” The Wi-Fi is made possible by the state as part of a statewide initiative to provide broadband access to the Internet to school students and the public during the COVID-19 crisis. The Wi-Fi signal is strongest in the library courtyard and in the parking spaces closest to the main library entrance. For more info visit tinyurl.com/ARCHDALELIBRARYNCCONNECT.
CARE, DARE SUMMER CAMPS
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, is open to homeschoolers and private school children in grades 2-4. DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is open to those students in grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 31- Aug. 4. They will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters located at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (across the parking lot from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office). Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/. Each child will graduate with a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.