BLACK BUSINESS EXPO

The High Point Public Library will host the Black Business Expo, an event featuring local vendors with a variety of products and services, on Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s first-floor lobby, 901 N. Main St. After the expo, attendees are invited to an author discussion with Vanessa Miller at 3 p.m. in the Morgan Community Room, where she will talk about her book, ‘What We Found in Hallelujah.” Attendees are encouraged to enter a door-prize drawing. Both events are free and open to the public.

