The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a school supply drive Aug. 21-25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in front of the Asheboro Walmart. Items needed to fill the law enforcement vehicle for Operation School Supplies include pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, crayons, markers, calculators, erasures, composition books, highlighters, binders, staplers, tape, folders, rulers, dividers, glue, backpacks and more. If you want to drop off supplies before those dates, do that at the front desk of either location of the sheriff’s office at 727 McDowell Road, Asheboro, or 305 Balfour Drive, Archdale. For information call 336-628-2443.
The Randolph County Arts Guild 48th annual Fall Festival returns to downtown Asheboro on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring more than 150 vendors along with artists, musicians and more. To register as a vendor or artist by Friday, Aug. 25, go to https://www.randolphartsguild.com/fall-festival/.
The Randolph Arts Guild is accepting donations for a planned spring rummage sale. Items needed include furniture, accessories, lamps, and gently used kitchen and household items. No clothing, electronics or mattresses will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale provide much-needed revenue for guild operations, support for local artists and providing artistic experiences for community residents. For information call 336-629-0399.
The Archdale Public Library has resumed in-person storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Come enjoy fun stories, songs, and activities today at 10433 S. Main St., Archdale.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, is open to homeschoolers and private school children in grades 2-4. DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is open to those students in grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 31- Aug. 4. They will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters located at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (across the parking lot from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office). Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/. Each child will graduate with a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.