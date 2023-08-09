SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a school supply drive Aug. 21-25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in front of the Asheboro Walmart. Items needed to fill the law enforcement vehicle for Operation School Supplies include pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, crayons, markers, calculators, erasures, composition books, highlighters, binders, staplers, tape, folders, rulers, dividers, glue, backpacks and more. If you want to drop off supplies before those dates, do that at the front desk of either location of the sheriff’s office at 727 McDowell Road, Asheboro, or 305 Balfour Drive, Archdale. For information call 336-628-2443.