Community Events
CHILDREN’S EDUCATION FUNDRAISER
Tickets are available for the Randolph Partnership for Children’s “Pete the Cat: Gala for the Children” fundraiser and benefit auction supporting early literacy and early care and education in Randolph County. The event will be Saturday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at Historic Luck’s Cannery in Seagrove. For tickets, go online to www.randolphkids.org or contact Kim Radcliffe at lradcliffe@randolphkids.org
CHAMBER GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce golf tournament will be May 12 at Colonial Country Club. Lunch and registration begins at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3nz47HI.
RUMMAGE SALE DONATIONS
The Randolph Arts Guild is accepting donations for a planned spring rummage sale. Items needed include furniture, accessories, lamps, and gently used kitchen and household items. No clothing, electronics or mattresses will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale provide much-needed revenue for guild operations, support for local artists and providing artistic experiences for community residents. For information call 336-629-0399.
ARTISTS SOUGHT
The Randoph Arts Guild is seeking visual art submissions by artists of color to be part of an exhibition at the George Washington Carver Center in Asheboro. The exhibition will be intertwined with a love production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” a solo musical event produced by and RhinoLeap Productions. The center will be turned into a “night club” circa 1959. The exhibit is seeking visual art reflecting on, in response to, and/or depictions of America in the 1950s. The exhibition and live performances run July 8-21. To have your work considered, complete the entry form by June 16. Photos submitted can be of works in progress. Selections will be chosen by June 23. If selected, work must be delivered by July 5. For information contact Rose Longuillo at roselonguillo@randolphartsguild.com
SUMMER ART CAMP
The Randolph Arts Guild will host its annual Shine Bright summer art camp for children ages 6-12 June 19-23, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily, at the Randolph Arts Guild. Cost is $135 for guild members and $150 for non-members. Featuring small group artistic projects, giving campers experience in many different mediums. For information call 336-629-0399.
STORYTIME
The Archdale Public Library has resumed in-person storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Come enjoy fun stories, songs, and activities today at 10433 S. Main St., Archdale.
FREE WI-FI AT LIBRARY
The Archdale Library is now an access point for FREE Wi-Fi, accessible from the library parking lot, “24/7.” The Wi-Fi is made possible by the state as part of a statewide initiative to provide broadband access to the Internet to school students and the public during the COVID-19 crisis. The Wi-Fi signal is strongest in the library courtyard and in the parking spaces closest to the main library entrance. For more info visit tinyurl.com/ARCHDALELIBRARYNCCONNECT.
CARE, DARE SUMMER CAMPS
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, is open to homeschoolers and private school children in grades 2-4. DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is open to those students in grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 31- Aug. 4. They will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters located at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (across the parking lot from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office). Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/. Each child will graduate with a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
