The Friends of the High Point Library Summer Used Book Sale will be Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm at the High Point Public Library. A special preview sale for members is on Friday evening 6:30-8:30 p.m. (you can join at the door). Paperbacks are priced at $1 to $2 and hardcovers are $2 to $5. There will be a special Paperbag Sale on Friday evening for members; Saturday afternoon 3-4:30 p.m. will be a $4 bag sale for everyone. Cash, credit and debit cards are accepted.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s office is currently accepting donations of nonperishable canned foods and unexpired foods to help area food banks as part of its end of the school year food drive. Drop off items at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office locations at 402 Balfour Drive in Archdale or 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro. Needed items include water bottles, juice, pasta, rice, canned beans, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta sauce, canned tomatoes, hot or cold cereal, peanut butter, powdered milk, snacks and other nonperishable food. For more information or to arrange pickup of items call 336-628-2143.
The Randolph County Arts Guild 48th annual Fall Festival returns to downtown Asheboro on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring more than 150 vendors along with artists, musicians and more. To register as a vendor or artist by Friday, Aug. 25, go to https://www.randolphartsguild.com/fall-festival/.
The Randolph Arts Guild is accepting donations for a planned spring rummage sale. Items needed include furniture, accessories, lamps, and gently used kitchen and household items. No clothing, electronics or mattresses will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale provide much-needed revenue for guild operations, support for local artists and providing artistic experiences for community residents. For information call 336-629-0399.
The Archdale Public Library has resumed in-person storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Come enjoy fun stories, songs, and activities today at 10433 S. Main St., Archdale.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, is open to homeschoolers and private school children in grades 2-4. DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is open to those students in grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 31- Aug. 4. They will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters located at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (across the parking lot from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office). Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/. Each child will graduate with a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
