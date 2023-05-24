FOOD DRIVE

The Randolph County Sheriff’s office is currently accepting donations of nonperishable canned foods and unexpired foods to help area food banks as part of its end of the school year food drive. Drop off items at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office locations at 402 Balfour Drive in Archdale or 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro. Needed items include water bottles, juice, pasta, rice, canned beans, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta sauce, canned tomatoes, hot or cold cereal, peanut butter, powdered milk, snacks and other nonperishable food. For more information or to arrange pickup of items call 336-628-2143.

