FALL FESTIVAL
The Randolph County Arts Guild 48th annual Fall Festival returns to downtown Asheboro on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring more than 150 vendors along with artists, musicians and more. To register as a vendor or artist by Friday, Aug. 25, go to https://www.randolphartsguild.com/fall-festival/.
RUMMAGE SALE DONATIONS
The Randolph Arts Guild is accepting donations for a planned spring rummage sale. Items needed include furniture, accessories, lamps, and gently used kitchen and household items. No clothing, electronics or mattresses will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale provide much-needed revenue for guild operations, support for local artists and providing artistic experiences for community residents. For information call 336-629-0399.
STORYTIME
The Archdale Public Library has resumed in-person storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Come enjoy fun stories, songs, and activities today at 10433 S. Main St., Archdale.
