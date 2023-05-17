YARD SALE
The Trinity Historic Preservation Society will host a yard sale on Friday, May 19, starting at 8 a.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to noon. All proceeds go toward the Trinity Museum restoration projects. Trinity Museum is located at 7524 N.C. 62.
FOOD DRIVE
The Randolph County Sheriff’s office is currently accepting donations of nonperishable canned foods and unexpired foods to help area food banks as part of its end of the school year food drive. Drop off items at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office locations at 402 Balfour Drive in Archdale or 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro. Needed items include water bottles, juice, pasta, rice, canned beans, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta sauce, canned tomatoes, hot or cold cereal, peanut butter, powdered milk, snacks and other nonperishable food. For more information or to arrange pickup of items call 336-628-2143.
FLAG CEREMONY
Local Boy Scout Troop 25 and Archdale Friends will lead a flag-retirement ceremony at the Trinity Museum on Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. The museum is located at 7524 N.C. 62.
ARTISTS SOUGHT
The Randolph Arts Guild is seeking visual art submissions by artists of color to be part of an exhibition at the George Washington Carver Center in Asheboro. The exhibition will be intertwined with a love production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” a solo musical event produced by and RhinoLeap Productions. The center will be turned into a “night club” circa 1959. The exhibit is seeking visual art reflecting on, in response to, and/or depictions of America in the 1950s. The exhibition and live performances run July 8-21. To have your work considered, complete the entry form by June 16. Photos submitted can be of works in progress. Selections will be chosen by June 23. If selected, work must be delivered by July 5. For information contact Rose Longuillo at roselonguillo@randolphartsguild.com
SUMMER ART CAMP
The Randolph Arts Guild will host its annual Shine Bright summer art camp for children ages 6-12 June 19-23, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily, at the Randolph Arts Guild. Cost is $135 for guild members and $150 for non-members. Featuring small group artistic projects, giving campers experience in many different mediums. For information call 336-629-0399.
FALL FESTIVAL
The Randolph County Arts Guild 48th annual Fall Festival returns to downtown Asheboro on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring more than 150 vendors along with artists, musicians and more. To register as a vendor or artist by Friday, Aug. 25, go to https://www.randolphartsguild.com/fall-festival/.
RUMMAGE SALE DONATIONS
The Randolph Arts Guild is accepting donations for a planned spring rummage sale. Items needed include furniture, accessories, lamps, and gently used kitchen and household items. No clothing, electronics or mattresses will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale provide much-needed revenue for guild operations, support for local artists and providing artistic experiences for community residents. For information call 336-629-0399.
STORYTIME
The Archdale Public Library has resumed in-person storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Come enjoy fun stories, songs, and activities today at 10433 S. Main St., Archdale.
CARE, DARE SUMMER CAMPS
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, is open to homeschoolers and private school children in grades 2-4. DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is open to those students in grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 31- Aug. 4. They will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters located at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (across the parking lot from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office). Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/. Each child will graduate with a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
