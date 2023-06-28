VETERANS BENEFITS HELP
Veterans will have opportunity to meet with representatives from the Winston-Salem VA Regional Office at Veterans Benefits Live, July 20-22, at The Loft at Congdon Yards, 410 W. English Road, High Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21. Any veteran or survivor interested in filing a claim for VA disability compensation, PACT Act benefits, survivor’s pension, Veteran Readiness and employment assistance is invited to speak with local VA reps. Attendees can file a claim for compensation, pension or other VA related benefits, submit evidence, and speak to a VA claims processor about existing claims all in the same day. For more information, go to: http://www.benefits.va.gov/winstonsalem/
FALL FESTIVAL
The Randolph County Arts Guild 48th annual Fall Festival returns to downtown Asheboro on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring more than 150 vendors along with artists, musicians and more. To register as a vendor or artist by Friday, Aug. 25, go to https://www.randolphartsguild.com/fall-festival/.
RUMMAGE SALE DONATIONS
The Randolph Arts Guild is accepting donations for a planned spring rummage sale. Items needed include furniture, accessories, lamps, and gently used kitchen and household items. No clothing, electronics or mattresses will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale provide much-needed revenue for guild operations, support for local artists and providing artistic experiences for community residents. For information call 336-629-0399.
STORYTIME
The Archdale Public Library has resumed in-person storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Come enjoy fun stories, songs, and activities today at 10433 S. Main St., Archdale.
CARE, DARE SUMMER CAMPS
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, is open to homeschoolers and private school children in grades 2-4. DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is open to those students in grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 31- Aug. 4. They will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters located at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (across the parking lot from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office). Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/. Each child will graduate with a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
