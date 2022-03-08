RANDOLPH COUNTY — In response to a looming disturbance at the regular March meeting of Randolph County Board of Commissioners, the board voted unanimously to preserve the Confederate statue in front of the Randolph County Courthouse in its current location.
Chairman Darrell Frye explained the timing of the vote after he said county officials received "disturbing" reports.
"Last Thursday, we got an intelligence report through the Asheboro Police Department that there was going to be trouble at this meeting tonight," Frye said. "That's when I started thinking we've got to make a decision and state what our intentions are."
After more than an hour of public comment and an explanation from County Attorney Ben Morgan on what the board’s latitude is with potentially moving the statue, Commissioner Maxton McDowell made a motion that the statue remain in front of the courthouse as it is. Commissioner Kenny Kidd seconded the motion.
Morgan explained that North Carolina General Statute 100-2.1 covers the protection of monuments, memorials and works of art. He offered that the options existed for other counties to move their monuments, as some have, but outlined his interpretation and reiterated the clarity of the fact it is in place to prevent such measures.
"This, in its plain language and reading, says that you are prohibited from removing that [monument]," Morgan said. "Now I would concede that ... a path [has been set forth] to remove the statue if you choose to do so. I would also concede that there have been many statues in North Carolina that have been removed. But the law says what it says and is clear."
At the October meeting of commissioners and several other instances, Frye has called for unity in the midst of an outpouring of support and condemnation of the statue’s presence in front of the courthouse. Having previously addressed his thoughts on the statue, he was more concise in his comments Monday.
"This whole process has been going on for a year, and nothing has changed," Frye said. "The two sides are locked in their feelings on the issue. This county has been through a lot. … This is, as you can see, dominating our time. We went over an hour with public comments. We have other issues.
"I just think we need to lay this issue aside."
Commissioner Hope Haywood said that she spoke to "probably 50 people" who were asked their opinion of the statue’s presence. She offered her personal thoughts on the issue, stating it was anything but cut and dried.
Haywood compared remembrance of the Civil War to Vietnam, when members of the U.S. military were not received well by some of the public amid the polarizing issue of that war. She contended that "even if a war is unpopular, for those who fight that war, you honor those who fought."
Haywood mentioned the county’s historically large Quaker population, which favored pacifism and did not want to secede.
"We had the largest number of deserters, either the largest or second-largest in North Carolina," Haywood said. "It was not easy, it was not straightforward, I think. It was not that everyone was on board. And yet there were those men ... who went and they fought, I tend to think, because for the most part, they were obedient."
Though Haywood and Frye both suggested county residents should embrace a lighter reception of each other, setting aside contention that divides; Commissioner David Allen suggested that no vote would mitigate the ongoing strong feelings from residents on both sides of the argument surrounding the statue.
"The issue is that I don't know that this is going to be behind us," Allen said. "I'm certainly in favor of preserving the monument ... but there are other ramifications of making this vote. I think of Toyoya and the partnership we have there. We have opportunities for economic development with other companies coming in. We need to be careful in the perception we show when we're recruiting industry."
