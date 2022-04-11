RANDOLPH COUNTY — A group of county leaders will soon determine how the money Randolph County acquires from an opioid lawsuit will be used to combat addiction.
Randolph County Board of Commissioners received an update on the status of a nationwide opioid settlement at its regular April meeting. In the past four years, the board of commissioners decided to retain counsel and to proceed with litigation. A long period of negotiation ensued, as Randolph was one of more than 3,000 counties and municipalities that pursued litigation against national opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Per the terms of the settlement reached in North Carolina, 15% of the $750 million approximate total will be apportioned directly to the state. The potential remains for 85% to be distributed among the counties, including Randolph’s share of slightly less than $10 million.
Randolph will receive $1.2 million in 2022. Over the next 18 years, payouts are structured to taper off starting in 2032, according to Mike Fox, an attorney representing the county.
“You will start seeing some money coming soon that you will be able to put toward opioid treatment and relief from this scourge,” Fox said. “The money will go to fix the problem. You do have some flexibility in how you do that, but essentially all of the money has to go toward working on fixing the problem.”
The proposed settlements on a national level require that the distributors pay $26 billion over 20 years. Evidence-based addiction treatment, recovery support services, recovery housing, employment-related services, early-intervention programs, Naloxone distribution, post-overdose response teams, syringe service programs, criminal justice diversion programs, addiction treatments for incarcerated persons and re-entry programs are among the categories in which the county can spend the funding it receives.
In 2016, researchers from the CDC estimated the annual economic burden of prescription opioid abuse in the U.S. at $78.4 billion. In 2020, opioid overdose deaths rose to a record 93,000, an increase of nearly 30% over the prior year. From 2000-2019, more than 16,500 North Carolinians died from an accidental opioid overdose.
In 2018, the board of commissioners weighed costs and benefits associated with the possibility of joining other counties in suing opioid manufacturers and distributors. The board ultimately joined the fight against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Four years later, that process is now reaching a conclusion. Fox is encouraging commissioners to form a regional collaboration with other surrounding municipalities to put together a center that might serve as a launching pad for appropriate action.
“I like the fact there’s flexibility for the use of those funds, and we can look at what people are doing and what’s working and support them with that, as opposed to trying to reinvent the wheel,” Haywood said.
