CALL FOR ARTISTS

Applications are open through Sunday, March 26, for the Randolph Arts Guild’s 39th annual Juried Art Show on Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. Featuring artwork created by local artists in Randolph County and surrounding areas. Artists are asked to submit up to three current pieces for review by a juror. The juror will have full discretion to select the works to display. The entry fee is $25 for guild members and $30 for non-members. For more information call 336-629-0399.

