RANDOLPH COUNTY — Findings from a survey of Randolph County students following graduation this year indicate that a greater number of those individuals are considering alternative options to the collegiate route taken by a vast number of pre-pandemic graduates.
Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey discussed the data with the county school board recently, highlighting a few of the key points from the findings. According to information released last month, Randolph County Schools’ 2023 graduating class received 1,066 diplomas and six certificates. In all, 823 students, accounting for 76.8%, are pursuing further education.
Of these, 320 of 1,066 graduating students in Randolph County Schools, or 29.9%, are going to four-year colleges. A total of 465, or 43.4%, are headed to community colleges, junior colleges and trade schools. The total amount of scholarship money awarded to RCS graduates to pursue further education totaled $31,196,485.
The numbers indicate a relatively significant decrease in the rate of students pursuing higher education over the last five years. As Gainey pointed out, COVID-19 could have played a factor in the rate decreases.
By comparison, the 2018 graduating class received 1,252 diplomas and seven certificates. In all, 1,091 students, accounting for 86.66%, planned to pursue further education. Of those, 439 students, or nearly 35%, attended public or private four-year colleges and 595, or just over 47%, went to community colleges, private junior colleges and trade schools.
The total amount of scholarship money awarded to RCS graduates in 2018 to pursue further education totaled $43,676,337.
“I will be curious to see what happens in the next couple of years, as we get farther and farther from a very unusual time,” Gainey said.
Among those who will not pursue traditional higher education opportunities, 38, or 3.5%, will enter the military and 231, 21.5%, will enter the workforce. Randolph County board of education member Tracy Boyles suggested that those numbers could stand to be higher locally.
“For a lot of kids today, going to college doesn’t mean you’re going to be making big money,” Boyles said. “People out working in the public sector can (sometimes) make more money than kids going to college.
“For kids who went to college and graduated, it used to be like 65% of them had a job when they graduated college. It’s down below 50% now. College is not for everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.