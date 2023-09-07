RANDOLPH COUNTY — Findings from a survey of Randolph County students following graduation this year indicate that a greater number of those individuals are considering alternative options to the collegiate route taken by a vast number of pre-pandemic graduates.

Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey discussed the data with the county school board recently, highlighting a few of the key points from the findings. According to information released last month, Randolph County Schools’ 2023 graduating class received 1,066 diplomas and six certificates. In all, 823 students, accounting for 76.8%, are pursuing further education.