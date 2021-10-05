ARCHDALE — A national retail chain is now one step closer to establishing its presence in the city.
Archdale City Council approved a special-use permit during its regular September meeting for a restaurant with a drive-thru along South Main Street in Archdale. SBUX Holdings LLC was approved at a previous meeting to rezone property at 10101 and 10103 South Main St. for commercial use. The special-use permit for this property also gained unanimous approval after no one spoke in opposition to the request.
Christian Turner, who identified his company as SBUX Holdings Arch, spoke to council about the request. He described his company's client as a "global coffee company" for whom his firm has developed property throughout the Carolinas.
At the prior meeting, Jeff Watson, representing SBUX Holdings, addressed council members regarding the proposed rezoning. His brief remarks were met by no opposition from residents or council, which voted unanimously to approve the project.
“Across the southwest, with offices near Charlotte and Atlanta, Georgia, we work with national clients,” Watson said. “We have a rezoning here that is consistent with the land-use plan … and developed a site plan that will keep with the ordinance.”
No formal announcement was made regarding the identity of the business which will utilize the location, but one city official confirmed plans for the arrival of Starbucks.
Commercial property adjoins the rezoned property on three sides, and the land is in close proximity to Interstate 85. Fast food restaurants surround the property on all sides, and the area has been rife for growth over the last several years.
In the same block of South Main Street, Sheetz opened its convenience store years ago, and more recently, in 2019, Dairi-O expanded to Archdale. The new Dairi-O has brought significant interest to the intersections of South Main Street and Tarheel Drive, as well as Rand Boulevard.
Growth along the South Main Street corridor seems to have continued to attract even more interest for invaluable plots on each side of the street.
“As Archdale continues to grow, and folks need places to eat [and drink], with that comes traffic,” Councilman Lewis Dorsett said at the time of Dairi-O’s arrival. “When you add and grow, we try to manage that the best we can.”
