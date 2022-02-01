RANDOLPH COUNTY — Four current outbreaks of COVID-19 in local congregate living facilities and an increase in individual cases have health officials concerned.
Those four long-term care facilities, including GrayBrier Nursing and Rehab in Trinity, have reported outbreaks, bringing the total case number in those residences to 65. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Randolph County now has eclipsed 33,091 cases and 368 deaths.
The NCDHHS congregate living outbreak report on Jan. 22 indicated that GrayBrier has had 21 individuals test positive for COVID-19, 13 staff members and four residents.
According to the NCDHHS, Archdale's 27263 zip code has reported 4,580 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 66 of whom have died. Archdale’s case number is exactly 3,000 more than this time last year. Sophia's 27350 zip has tallied 1,496 cases and 17 deaths. In Trinity, the 27370 zip has recorded 3,518 cases. A total of 52 of those individuals died.
Due to continual shifting of health department resources toward preventative measures, contact tracing is not available in the way the department was conducting it throughout the first year of the pandemic. Statewide, however, the NCDHHS reported that 4,882 people were hospitalized as of Monday. That number is up by roughly 1,600 from a year ago.
Official statewide data on the COVID-19 pandemic is available at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc. Anyone with questions related to COVID-19 can call the Randolph County Health Department at 336-318-6200.
