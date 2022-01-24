TRINITY — Nine days after a yearlong moratorium on any new major housing subdivisions or developments gained the approval of Trinity City Council at its regular January meeting, a reversal will now put the issue before the public.
Last week at a special-called meeting, members of council voted to rescind the moratorium made at the previous meeting on Jan. 10. No public comments were made. Mayor Richard McNabb stated the purpose of the meeting, and a motion was made by Councilman Jack Carico to rescind the moratorium.
Without discussion, council voted unanimously to rescind the moratorium and place a public hearing on the agenda for the regular February meeting. A question was raised as to whether there would be sufficient time to advertise the public hearing, and council was assured by legal counsel that the public hearing required notice of no fewer than 10 days.
“We’ll have time,” McNabb said. “Next city council [meeting] will be fine.”
After a wave of large-scale housing developments arrived in Trinity over the last couple of years, the city had initially planned to wait at least another year before voting on any further subdivisions of that kind. The measure would not have included single-family homes or commercial business, but council mentioned a pause of its review and approval of residential development and zoning applications while the city’s land-use plan is under review and revision.
In Columbus County, North Carolina, commissioners passed a similar moratorium on major subdivisions in July. County officials told local reporters the moratorium was prompted by major development happening in surrounding counties, fearing Columbus County could be next.
Both Trinity Councilman Ed Lohr and Carico attributed a recent shift that brought Lohr and Councilman Robbie Walker in as new council members to tendencies of former members to vote in favor of development. They pointed to the decisions by council members to vote in support of large development projects despite residents’ concerns about traffic the subdivisions brought with it.
Homeowners in Steeplegate, Trinity’s largest housing development, have turned out in great numbers over the past several years to oppose road improvement projects and new subdivisions along the city’s most heavily-trafficked thoroughfare.
Finch Farm Road is Trinity’s busiest road, excluding Interstate 85, with traffic volumes reportedly ranging from 12,000 to 13,000 average daily traffic around the two I-85 interchanges, per 2018 data. Multiple housing projects, including townhomes by Keystone, were approved over the last two years in the area near the intersection of Finch Farm and N.C. Highway 62, drawing the ire of city residents.
