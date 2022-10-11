TRINITY — Staff members from the city of Trinity will travel to Nashville this month to take the next step in attempting to bring the community’s first grocery store to Trinity.

City Manager Stevie Cox said at the regular October meeting of Trinity City Council that he and Utility and Public Works Director Rodney Johnson will attend a Retail Live! event in Nashville to draw attention to the city as a destination. Retail Live! is a national networking event company which brings retailers together with the industry's leading landlords, brokers and developers.

