ARCHDALE — After receiving concerns from residents on what some would consider blights on the city’s appearance, Archdale city staff stated at the January meeting of City Council the intention to address rundown houses along main corridors.
Mike Liner, a longtime area business owner and city resident, acknowledged the issue during public comment at the January council meeting.
“In the restaurant business, you clean,” Liner said. “You’d be surprised how much cleaning is done. On Monday, if there’s a dirty wall, you clean it. If you don’t clean it, on Tuesday it shouldn’t look quite as bad as it did on Monday. And in a week’s time, well, it’s always been like that. What I’m talking about is some of the dilapidated buildings on Main Street. You’re driving through, you see it and then you just forget about it.
“But anybody that’s new to the city, anybody who is coming through … I think the city needs to take a look at that.”
City Manager Zeb Holden explained that measures could soon be taken to remedy the number of vacant buildings in the city that have deteriorated with time. In 2017, neighboring High Point government officials revamped ordinances governing minimum housing and junked and abandoned vehicles on private property.
The changes updated the ordinances to match current state law, with the overriding goal of getting more dilapidated houses repaired or — if conditions warrant — demolished, and getting abandoned vehicles out of neighborhoods. Albeit a different set of circumstances, Archdale is working through possibilities of their own.
“We’re moving that way,” Holden said of Liner’s recommendation. “We’ve got a company that we’ve contracted with that’s working on minimum housing ordinances for us. Some of the houses along the main corridor are still residential uses, and we have an ordinance in place that is going to help us take care of some of those.”
Other structures will not be quite so easy for which to find a solution. Former businesses, for example, fall under a different part of zoning ordinances and will have an entirely different series of steps to address.
“Some of those facilities are commercial establishments, and unfortunately we don’t have adopted authority to do anything about them right now,” Holden said. “We do hope to have language at the next council meeting we’ve been working on for several months with that same contracted firm. We’re looking to go that way.”
Also at the January meeting, council continued a potential text amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance to enable the regulation of city food vendors, namely food trucks. The public hearing, appearing for a second time in January, was a continuation of the November hearing, at which time mobile food vendors offered input and concern on what the ordinance would change.
The public hearing on food trucks will now be continued once more to the March 22 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.