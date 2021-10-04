ARCHDALE — A moratorium to suspend enforcement of an ordinance that forbids fowl in the city of Archdale was voted down at the regular September meeting of Archdale City Council.
Council held a public hearing on the possibility of approving a moratorium on penalties associated with the ordinance banning chickens within the city limits. No one spoke in favor of or against the moratorium. Councilman John Glass made a motion to approve a moratorium for 180 days, which was seconded by Councilman Larry Warlick. Both men voted for the motion, but the moratorium did not pass by virtue of a 3-2 vote.
No discussion accompanied the vote, unlike during the August meeting which saw a city resident appeal to the local governing body for the right to maintain the chickens he has on his property. A month after Curtis Reeves and his wife, who live on Wood Avenue, addressed council the motion was unceremoniously dismissed.
Mayor Lewis Dorsett alluded to conversations he had with residents who live in the neighborhood near Reeves, saying some of them had complained about the chickens. Reeves has appeared at meetings multiple times to argue the merits of maintaining fowl.
“Just remember, when y’all spoke last month, we also had two other people to speak against it,” Dorsett said. “I live in your neighborhood, and the neighbors who come to me, they don’t want them. I spent 45 minutes on the greenway the other day with one of your neighbors..”
Reeves explained in August that Archdale Police officers have visited his residence to inform him that he must get rid of his chickens, citing the city’s ordinance forbidding them. The homeowner contends that his chickens do not make noise and do not create a smell that would be a nuisance to any of his neighbors, some of whom have spoken at council meetings.
He said police officers have been cordial, but also stated a belief that the city government has used APD to “strongarm” him into compliance. Reeves was adamant that he believed raising chickens should be a fundamental right as a resident of Archdale.
“No one, and I mean absolutely no one, has a right to tell me how I put food on the table when that method poses no danger or imposes on anyone,” said Reeves.
Dorsett responded to the claims made by Reeves, reminding him and his family, who were on hand, that the ordinance still prohibits chickens.
