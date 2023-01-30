ARCHDALE LOGO

ARCHDALE — A meeting of Archdale City Council last week brought unanimous approval from council on the construction of a new paved greenway at Creekside Park and maintenance of the existing greenway.

City Manager Zeb Holden explained that in 2021, the city was awarded a $300,000 state capital and infrastructure grant for construction of a new paved greenway at Creekside Park. Holden said the city received two bids on the project, and the lowest bidder, High Point-based Digger Enterprises, was awarded the contract for $211,043.80.

