ARCHDALE — A meeting of Archdale City Council last week brought unanimous approval from council on the construction of a new paved greenway at Creekside Park and maintenance of the existing greenway.
City Manager Zeb Holden explained that in 2021, the city was awarded a $300,000 state capital and infrastructure grant for construction of a new paved greenway at Creekside Park. Holden said the city received two bids on the project, and the lowest bidder, High Point-based Digger Enterprises, was awarded the contract for $211,043.80.
“This was a little bit lower than we anticipated,” Holden said. “We’ll work with the contractor to potentially have some additional segments or crossings of the greenway that we might be able to incorporate with the 2,000-plus feet originally planned for the project.”
The city of Archdale was also awarded $150,000 in state grant funding for the rehabilitation of the existing greenway. Council members approved the project maintenance simultaneous to the construction of new segments.
“We had been doing a little pop each year of greenway maintenance, about $20,000 or $25,000 worth,” Holden said. “We’re going to be able to hit a big stretch of greenway that we’re going to improve and make safer, wider in many places throughout the park.”
The city received three bids for the greenway maintenance project, which was awarded to PNS Grading LLC for $234,925. Holden said the city has previously contracted with PNS and staff supports their completion of this one. Apart from the $150,000 in state grant funding for maintenance, $100,000 already in the budget will account for most of the overages associated with the project estimates.
Also during the meeting, council approved the negotiation of a land exchange with Randolph County Schools. Holden now has the authorization to sign off on a document that will allow deeds to be drawn up, as both entities prepare to assume control of property at Trindale Elementary School.
“They have some property that makes more sense to belong to us, and we have some property that makes more sense to belong to them, based on where a creek and drainage ditch crosses the property,” Holden said. “We’ve worked with [school and city legal teams] to try to come up with an appropriate way to exchange land.”
Archdale would exchange .675 acres of land in return for 1.197 acres from the school system. According to Holden, land the city receives will provide more flexibility with property at the Aldridge Park facility.
