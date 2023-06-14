GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 16 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington/Graham; on June 23 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet June 17, 7-10 a.m.
Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk.
Also omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10. Children, $5.
CONCERT
The Poet Voices will perform under the shelter at Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, on Sunday, June 25, at 6 p.m. Free.
A love offering will be taken. Bring a lawn chair. All are invited.
For information call 336-880-5474.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Zion Tabernacle Fire Baptised Holiness Church, 710 Douglas Drive, Thomasville, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, June 25, at 3:30 p.m.. Host Pastor the Rev. Odessa McCoy will lead the event.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
