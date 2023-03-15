GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on March 17 with Shepherd Voice of Greensboro; on March 24 with Locust Grove Friends bluegrass of Randleman; on March 31 with Two for Him of Randleman; and on April 7 with Roger Tilley Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison.
SPAGHETTI DINNER
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a free community “Message and a Meal” on Wednesday, March 22, 7-8 p.m. Spaghetti, desserts and drinks will be served while listening to a devotional and live music. For more information call 336-434-6380.
ARCHDALE UMC BARBECUE
The Methodist Men of Archdale United Methodist Church, 11543 N Main St, Archdale, will host their semi-annual barbecue 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25th. Barbecue may be purchased by the pound for $10 or barbecue lovers may enjoy a buffet meal for $10. The menu also includes baked beans, barbecue slaw, rolls and homemade desserts. A to-go plate is $10 and includes all of the sides.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
