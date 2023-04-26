Church News
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on April 28 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on May 5 with Brian Birchfield of Tennessee; on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a yard sale on Saturday, April 29, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. A breakfast of plain and sausage biscuits along with beverages will also be sold. Spaces may be purchased for $15. All proceeds will go to sending teens to youth camp. If interested in a spot, call or text 336-905-4408.
GOSPEL SINGING
Good News will be at Friendship Baptist, 9696 Business U.S. 220, Randleman, on Sunday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m.
COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will host a Community Dinner 5-6:30 p.m. May 12. Beef tips, rice, mixed greens, rolls, drinks and desserts.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will host an all-you- can-eat Breakfast Buffett 7-10 a.m. May 20. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. $10 adults, $5 children.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra . For more information call 336-431-6015.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.