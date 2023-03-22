GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on March 24 with Locust Grove Friends bluegrass of Randleman; on March 31 with Two for Him of Randleman; and on April 7 with Roger Tilley Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison.
SPAGHETTI DINNER
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a free community “Message and a Meal” on Wednesday, March 22, 7-8 p.m. Spaghetti, desserts and drinks will be served while listening to a devotional and live music. For more information call 336-434-6380.
ARCHDALE UMC BARBECUE
The Methodist Men of Archdale United Methodist Church, 11543 N Main St, Archdale, will host their semi-annual barbecue 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25th. Barbecue may be purchased by the pound for $10 or barbecue lovers may enjoy a buffet meal for $10. The menu also includes baked beans, barbecue slaw, rolls and homemade desserts. A to-go plate is $10 and includes all of the sides.
EASTER PRODUCTION
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will present “Jesus: Crown Him King” with the Easter Trinity Baptist Church chorus and drama team April 1-2, at 6 p.m. both nights. The story of Christ comes alive through a music/ drama presentation. All are welcome.
BARBECUE AND BAKE SALE
Fairfield Methodist Church, 1505 N.C. 62 West, High Point, is having a barbecue and bake sale on Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The homemade barbecue can be ordered to eat in or take out.
TRINITY BAPTIST EASTER
Easter Sunday schedule for Trinity Baptist Church on April 9, 2023: Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m.; breakfast at 8 a.m.; Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10 a.m.
ST. STEPHEN ANNIVERSARY
St. Stephen AME Zion Church celebrates its 122nd Church anniversary on April 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. The Church is located at 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point. The speaker will be Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., presiding prelate for the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church. The service also features music from the Livingstone College Gospel Choir.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
