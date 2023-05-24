GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host a Memorial Day cookout and concert on Sunday, May 28, at 4:30 p.m. Featuring The Guardians in concert at 6 p.m. Hot dogs with all the fixings. Bring a lawn chair. A love offering will be taken.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
