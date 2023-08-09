Church News
COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church Community Dinner will be 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Baked spaghetti, salad and garlic bread, drinks and desserts. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
HOMECOMING
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. William Roseman with the church and choir of Harshaw Grove Baptist Church in Randleman. For more information call Cathleen Gyant at 336-431-2942.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays beginning Aug. 15, 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
MEAL AND MESSAGE
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a free community “Meal
See Church/Page A6
& A Message” on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7-8 p.m. Hamburgers along with sides, desserts and drinks will be served while listening to a devotional and live music. For more information call 336-434-6380.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church Breakfast Buffet, all you can eat, will be Aug. 19, 7-10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults $10, children $5. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
LUNCH FUNDRAISER
Bethel Global Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Serving hamburgers, hot dogs with all the fixin’s, baked beans and potato salad, beverage and dessert for $10 adult, children 7-10 $6 and children: 6 and under $3.
GRIEF SHARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.